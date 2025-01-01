Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 45.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 231,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 189,361 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $7,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PBF. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in PBF Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,062,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd lifted its position in PBF Energy by 139.2% in the second quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 25,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 14,806 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in PBF Energy during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,401,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,489,000 after acquiring an additional 347,268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 287,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.91 per share, for a total transaction of $9,161,361.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 24,751,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,820,301.18. This trade represents a 1.17 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders acquired 3,369,600 shares of company stock valued at $102,820,721 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PBF opened at $26.55 on Wednesday. PBF Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.21 and a fifty-two week high of $62.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.57.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. PBF Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. This is a boost from PBF Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -42.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PBF shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on PBF Energy from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded PBF Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America began coverage on PBF Energy in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PBF Energy

PBF Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.