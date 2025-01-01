Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Free Report) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 34,243 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $8,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of B. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Barnes Group by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Barnes Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Barnes Group stock opened at $47.26 on Wednesday. Barnes Group Inc. has a one year low of $29.67 and a one year high of $47.40. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.38 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.69.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Barnes Group in a research report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Barnes Group from $38.00 to $47.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $47.50 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of Barnes Group in a research note on Monday, October 7th.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

