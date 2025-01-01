Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 30.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 316,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,826 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $8,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Perrigo by 9.7% in the third quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 25.1% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Perrigo by 3.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perrigo Stock Performance

Shares of PRGO opened at $25.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.97 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.85. Perrigo Company plc has a 52 week low of $23.89 and a 52 week high of $34.60.

Perrigo Dividend Announcement

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.276 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is presently -94.02%.

Insider Activity

In other Perrigo news, Director Jeffrey B. Kindler sold 17,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $497,495.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,912.43. This represents a 76.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Perrigo Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

