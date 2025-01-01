Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 11,166 Shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 217,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,166 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $6,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 793,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,832,000 after purchasing an additional 16,426 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Hilltop during the second quarter worth approximately $394,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Hilltop by 2.6% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 472,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,767,000 after buying an additional 12,106 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hilltop by 11.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 29,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HTH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Hilltop from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Raymond James cut shares of Hilltop from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

HTH opened at $28.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.51. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.34 and a 1 year high of $35.44.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. Hilltop had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $411.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Hilltop’s payout ratio is presently 41.72%.

In related news, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,968. This trade represents a 21.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Martin Bradley Winges sold 30,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total transaction of $1,006,051.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,535,362.28. This represents a 28.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 29.30% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, term, agricultural and commercial real estate, equipment loans, and other lending products; and mortgage, commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

