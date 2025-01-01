Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 19,232 Shares of Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 414,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,232 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Elme Communities were worth $7,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in Elme Communities by 308.2% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Elme Communities by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Elme Communities by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Elme Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Elme Communities by 888.4% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 9,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELME has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Elme Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Elme Communities in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Elme Communities from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th.

Elme Communities Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of ELME stock opened at $15.27 on Wednesday. Elme Communities has a 12-month low of $12.74 and a 12-month high of $18.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -101.79 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.27). Elme Communities had a negative return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $61.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Elme Communities will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Elme Communities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Elme Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -480.00%.

About Elme Communities

Elme Communities is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The Company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 9,400 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Atlanta metro regions, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

