Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 22,188 Shares of OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 511,952 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 22,188 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in OPENLANE were worth $8,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP raised its position in OPENLANE by 201.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of OPENLANE in the third quarter worth approximately $193,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OPENLANE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in OPENLANE during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in OPENLANE in the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at OPENLANE

In related news, CFO Brad S. Lakhia bought 4,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.06 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,918.18. This trade represents a 53.50 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of OPENLANE from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OPENLANE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of OPENLANE in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OPENLANE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

OPENLANE Stock Performance

NYSE KAR opened at $19.84 on Wednesday. OPENLANE, Inc. has a one year low of $12.86 and a one year high of $20.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.70.

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.68 million. OPENLANE had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 8.67%. OPENLANE’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that OPENLANE, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About OPENLANE

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

