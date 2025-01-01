Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 27,010 Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 33.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,010 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $6,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 129.4% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHH. StockNews.com raised shares of Choice Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Choice Hotels International from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Choice Hotels International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Robert J. Mcdowell sold 8,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total transaction of $1,176,032.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,197,384.98. This trade represents a 18.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 26,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.69, for a total value of $3,880,007.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 404,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,551,123.54. This trade represents a 6.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,572 shares of company stock worth $7,562,444 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Choice Hotels International stock opened at $141.98 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.75, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.23. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.91 and a 1 year high of $153.81.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.31. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 16.27% and a negative return on equity of 659.01%. The firm had revenue of $428.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.62 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is 22.03%.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

Further Reading

