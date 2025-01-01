Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 28,770 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 461,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,770 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $8,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 1.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the third quarter valued at about $360,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 1,224.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 300,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after purchasing an additional 277,706 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet during the third quarter worth about $511,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Grocery Outlet by 357.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 519,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,118,000 after buying an additional 406,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GO opened at $15.61 on Wednesday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $29.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.71 and a 200 day moving average of $18.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.25.

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Grocery Outlet from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Erik D. Ragatz purchased 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.25 per share, with a total value of $2,007,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 539,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,851,076.25. This represents a 25.59 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

