Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 49,195 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 107,238 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 49,195 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $7,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 89.9% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 69.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TCBI shares. Hovde Group boosted their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America raised Texas Capital Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.69.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $78.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 434.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.68 and a fifty-two week high of $91.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.08.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $304.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.64 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 1.40%. Analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.28 per share, with a total value of $425,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 84,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,800,011.36. This trade represents a 30.97 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

(Free Report)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.