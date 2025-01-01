Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 51.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,184 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 147.8% during the 3rd quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 29.1% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $264.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $68.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $273.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $260.14. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $224.86 and a 52 week high of $285.60.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

