Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET) to Issue $0.00 Dividend

Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSETGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 31st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.00 per share on Friday, January 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.

Principal Quality ETF Stock Performance

Principal Quality ETF stock opened at $71.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $58.69 million, a P/E ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 0.94. Principal Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.37 and a fifty-two week high of $74.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.15.

About Principal Quality ETF

The Principal Quality ETF (PSET) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund utilizes a proprietary quantitative model to actively invest in large- and mid-cap companies that are perceived to exhibit higher quality, growth potential, and pricing power. PSET was launched on Mar 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

See Also

Dividend History for Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET)

