Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET) to Issue $0.00 Dividend

Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 31st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.00 per share on Friday, January 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.

Principal Quality ETF Stock Performance

Principal Quality ETF stock opened at $71.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $58.69 million, a P/E ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 0.94. Principal Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.37 and a fifty-two week high of $74.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.15.

Get Principal Quality ETF alerts:

About Principal Quality ETF

(Get Free Report)

See Also

The Principal Quality ETF (PSET) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund utilizes a proprietary quantitative model to actively invest in large- and mid-cap companies that are perceived to exhibit higher quality, growth potential, and pricing power. PSET was launched on Mar 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.