Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET) to Issue $0.00 Dividend

Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 31st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.00 per share on Friday, January 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.
Principal Quality ETF Stock Performance
Principal Quality ETF stock opened at $71.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $58.69 million, a P/E ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 0.94. Principal Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.37 and a fifty-two week high of $74.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.15.
About Principal Quality ETF
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Principal Quality ETF
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Work and Play: Investing in the Rise of Bleisure Travel
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Now as Bond Yields Could Lower
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- SAP: AI Tailwinds Accelerating Enterprise Cloud Business
Receive News & Ratings for Principal Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.