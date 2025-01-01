Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Declares Dividend of $0.00 (NASDAQ:USMC)

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 31st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.00 per share on Friday, January 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USMC stock opened at $60.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.74. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.14 and a fifty-two week high of $61.98.

About Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF

The Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to offer exposure to the largest of the US large-cap segment. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. USMC was launched on Oct 12, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

