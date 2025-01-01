Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) Plans $0.00 Dividend

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 31st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.00 per share on Friday, January 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.
Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Stock Performance
PSC opened at $51.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.34. The company has a market cap of $664.46 million, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.19. Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF has a one year low of $44.03 and a one year high of $57.24.
Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Company Profile
