Principal Value ETF Declares Dividend of $0.00 (NASDAQ:PY)

Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 31st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.00 per share on Friday, January 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.
Principal Value ETF Price Performance
Shares of PY opened at $49.52 on Wednesday. Principal Value ETF has a 1-year low of $41.96 and a 1-year high of $52.63. The stock has a market cap of $75.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.93.
About Principal Value ETF
