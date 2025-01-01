ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC) Trading 4% Higher – Here’s What Happened

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.65 and last traded at $7.62. 157,521 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 828,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.33.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of ProFrac in a report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ProFrac from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of ProFrac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ProFrac from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.40.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProFrac in the third quarter valued at $3,764,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ProFrac by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 831,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,645,000 after acquiring an additional 443,530 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in ProFrac by 1,632.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 242,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 228,491 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in ProFrac by 72.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 315,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 132,108 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ProFrac by 478.8% during the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 130,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 107,908 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

ProFrac Holding Corp. operates as a technology-focused energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, well stimulation, in-basin frac sand, and other completion services and complementary products and services to upstream oil and natural gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of unconventional oil and natural gas resources.

