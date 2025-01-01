ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $51.00, but opened at $62.15. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas shares last traded at $62.52, with a volume of 2,513,853 shares.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas stock. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Company Profile

The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides 2x the daily return of an index that measures the price performance of natural gas as reflected through publicly traded natural gas futures contracts.

