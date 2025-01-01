ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $68.74, but opened at $66.13. ProShares Ultra Semiconductors shares last traded at $66.98, with a volume of 204,342 shares.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USD. Client First Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 750.4% in the second quarter. Client First Investment Management LLC now owns 31,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,325,000 after purchasing an additional 27,435 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC raised its stake in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 30,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after buying an additional 16,620 shares during the last quarter. Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at about $226,000. First National Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the second quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Scientech Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth $220,000.

About ProShares Ultra Semiconductors

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Semiconductor Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

Featured Articles

