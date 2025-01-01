ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $49.01, but opened at $50.59. ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 shares last traded at $51.43, with a volume of 934,250 shares.

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.45.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 6,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 19.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 in the third quarter valued at about $137,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 in the 3rd quarter worth about $727,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 52,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 9,090 shares in the last quarter.

About ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to three times (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (the Index). The Index is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The Index includes 30 large-cap, United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.