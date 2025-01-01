ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Up 5.6% – Time to Buy?

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report) shot up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.97 and last traded at $30.78. 17,969,727 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 30,891,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.15.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.22 and its 200-day moving average is $37.99.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8168 per share. This is a boost from ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ’s previous dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IMC Chicago LLC grew its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 3,875,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,638,000 after buying an additional 1,119,452 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 230.7% in the third quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 1,671,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,014 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 138.8% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 764,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,645,000 after acquiring an additional 444,000 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,848,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 157.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 203,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 124,500 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

