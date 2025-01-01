ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Up 5.6% – Time to Buy?

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report) shot up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.97 and last traded at $30.78. 17,969,727 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 30,891,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.15.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.22 and its 200-day moving average is $37.99.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8168 per share. This is a boost from ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ’s previous dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- 3 Stocks Helping to Bring AI to Healthcare
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- 3 Stocks Ringing in The New Year With Large Buyback Announcements
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Why 2024 Was Great for Stocks—and Why 2025 Could Be Even Better
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.