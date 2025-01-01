ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $92.91, but opened at $89.50. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 shares last traded at $88.29, with a volume of 1,895,856 shares.

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Stock Down 1.1 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro S&P 500

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the 3rd quarter worth $83,436,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,552,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 320.6% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 83,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,233,000 after acquiring an additional 63,966 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 603.2% in the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,421,000 after acquiring an additional 49,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 17,170 shares during the period.

About ProShares UltraPro S&P 500

The ProShares UltraPro S&P500 (UPRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides 3x leveraged daily exposure to a market cap-weighted index of large-cap and mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. UPRO was launched on Jun 25, 2009 and is managed by ProShares.

