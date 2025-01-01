Q1 EPS Estimate for Outlook Therapeutics Cut by Analyst

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Brookline Capital Management dropped their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Outlook Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 30th. Brookline Capital Management analyst K. Dolliver now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.70) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.62). The consensus estimate for Outlook Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.84) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for Outlook Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.00) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 27th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.06.

Several other research firms have also commented on OTLK. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Outlook Therapeutics from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Outlook Therapeutics from $50.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.73.

Outlook Therapeutics Stock Performance

OTLK opened at $1.89 on Wednesday. Outlook Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $12.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Outlook Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Point Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,701,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,557,000 after buying an additional 221,510 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Outlook Therapeutics by 49.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 341,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 112,812 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Outlook Therapeutics by 10.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 232,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 21,201 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Outlook Therapeutics by 55.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 18,287 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

About Outlook Therapeutics

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

