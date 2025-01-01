Q1 EPS Estimates for W. R. Berkley Raised by Zacks Research

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for W. R. Berkley in a research note issued on Monday, December 30th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now expects that the insurance provider will earn $1.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.23. The consensus estimate for W. R. Berkley’s current full-year earnings is $3.96 per share.
W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
W. R. Berkley Stock Performance
NYSE:WRB opened at $58.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. W. R. Berkley has a 12-month low of $47.18 and a 12-month high of $65.49. The firm has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.65.
W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.21%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On W. R. Berkley
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 48.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,121,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $857,814,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947,830 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 51.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,321,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $642,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825,238 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 47.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,591,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $429,266,000 after buying an additional 2,459,073 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 0.7% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,553,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $593,584,000 after buying an additional 54,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,366,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $417,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616,227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.
About W. R. Berkley
W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.
