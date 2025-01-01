Quartix Technologies (LON:QTX) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Quartix Technologies plc (LON:QTX) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 163.67 ($2.05) and traded as low as GBX 155.20 ($1.94). Quartix Technologies shares last traded at GBX 155.20 ($1.94), with a volume of 468 shares changing hands.

Quartix Technologies Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £75.10 million, a P/E ratio of -7,760.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 163.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 165.01.

Get Quartix Technologies alerts:

Quartix Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Quartix vehicle tracking system has been installed in over 800,000 vehicles.

Quartix was founded in 2001 by four industry professionals in the UK who have a combined 120+ years experience in systems design, telemetry, embedded computing, communications and database design and implementation.

We now have more than 30,000 fleet customers globally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Quartix Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quartix Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.