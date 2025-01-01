Quartix Technologies (LON:QTX) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Quartix Technologies plc (LON:QTX) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 163.67 ($2.05) and traded as low as GBX 155.20 ($1.94). Quartix Technologies shares last traded at GBX 155.20 ($1.94), with a volume of 468 shares changing hands.
Quartix Technologies Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of £75.10 million, a P/E ratio of -7,760.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 163.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 165.01.
Quartix Technologies Company Profile
Quartix was founded in 2001 by four industry professionals in the UK who have a combined 120+ years experience in systems design, telemetry, embedded computing, communications and database design and implementation.
We now have more than 30,000 fleet customers globally.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Quartix Technologies
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- 3 Stocks Helping to Bring AI to Healthcare
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- 3 Stocks Ringing in The New Year With Large Buyback Announcements
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Why 2024 Was Great for Stocks—and Why 2025 Could Be Even Better
Receive News & Ratings for Quartix Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quartix Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.