Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.81 and traded as high as $5.20. Raiffeisen Bank International shares last traded at $5.20, with a volume of 608 shares traded.

Raiffeisen Bank International Stock Up 2.0 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.56.

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter.

About Raiffeisen Bank International

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, offers banking services to corporate, private customers, and institutional customers. The company offers cash management, cross border accounts, electronic banking, payments solutions, sustainable and subsidized financing, leveraged and acquisition financing, project and structured financing, real estate financing, leasing, factoring, trade and export financing, investment banking, investing, hedging, and investor services to its institutional clients and corporate customers in agri food and beverage, automotive, construction and building materials, food and beverage, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, oil and gas, packaging, real estate, retail, technology, telecom, and utilities industries.

