Ranpak Holdings Corp. Issues 2,921,099 Class A Shares in Share Conversion

Ranpak Holdings Corp. filed a Form 8-K report with the Securities and Exchange Commission on December 30, 2024, detailing the issuance of 2,921,099 shares of Class A common stock. This move came as a result of the conversion by a holder of an equal number of shares of Class C common stock. The conversion was completed without the Company receiving any cash proceeds.

The shares of Class C common stock were initially issued back in June 2019 in connection with the closure of a business combination. Pursuant to the terms outlined in the Company’s Certificate of Incorporation, Class C shares are convertible into Class A shares at a ratio of 1:1 at the holder’s discretion. As a consequence of this recent conversion, the Class C shares that were converted have been retired and canceled.

The issuance of the Class A shares was executed in accordance with an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933 as delineated in Section 3(a)(9) of the act. Ranpak Holdings Corp. confirmed that this transaction did not involve any cash proceeds.

In the same filing, the Company also disclosed that it submitted the required financial statements and an exhibit containing the Cover Page Interactive Data File, where the cover page XBRL tags are integrated within the Inline XBRL document.

As per the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the report was duly signed on behalf of Ranpak Holdings Corp. by William Drew, the Executive Vice President, and Chief Financial Officer.

No further details or financial implications were disclosed in the filing.

