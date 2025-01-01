Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 3,750,850 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the previous session’s volume of 2,260,316 shares.The stock last traded at $12.08 and had previously closed at $12.26.

Red Cat Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -27.93 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.00.

Get Red Cat alerts:

Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.27). Red Cat had a negative return on equity of 66.19% and a negative net margin of 162.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Red Cat Holdings, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Red Cat

In other Red Cat news, CRO Geoffrey Wayne Hitchcock sold 113,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $1,188,312.12. Following the sale, the executive now owns 558,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,828,913. This represents a 16.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Thompson sold 392,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $4,451,528.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,121,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,802,323.32. This represents a 2.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,930,441 shares of company stock valued at $21,099,751 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCAT. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Red Cat in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in Red Cat in the third quarter worth about $233,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Red Cat in the third quarter worth approximately $308,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Red Cat during the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Cat during the second quarter valued at approximately $267,000. 37.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Red Cat Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Red Cat Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of various products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. The company operates through two segments: Enterprise and Consumer. It built infrastructure to manages drone fleets and fly, and provide services remotely, navigate confined industrial interior spaces and dangerous military environment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Red Cat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Cat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.