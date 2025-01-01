Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 3,750,850 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the previous session’s volume of 2,260,316 shares.The stock last traded at $12.08 and had previously closed at $12.26.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -27.93 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.00.
Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.27). Red Cat had a negative return on equity of 66.19% and a negative net margin of 162.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Red Cat Holdings, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCAT. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Red Cat in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in Red Cat in the third quarter worth about $233,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Red Cat in the third quarter worth approximately $308,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Red Cat during the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Cat during the second quarter valued at approximately $267,000. 37.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Red Cat Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of various products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. The company operates through two segments: Enterprise and Consumer. It built infrastructure to manages drone fleets and fly, and provide services remotely, navigate confined industrial interior spaces and dangerous military environment.
