Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT) Stock Price Up 6.8% – Here’s Why

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 6.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.10 and last traded at $13.09. 5,889,564 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 160% from the average session volume of 2,268,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.26.

Red Cat Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.93 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.08.

Get Red Cat alerts:

Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.27). Red Cat had a negative net margin of 162.50% and a negative return on equity of 66.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Red Cat Holdings, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Red Cat

Institutional Trading of Red Cat

In other Red Cat news, CEO Jeffrey M. Thompson sold 392,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $4,451,528.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,121,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,802,323.32. This represents a 2.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Nicholas Reyland Liuzza, Jr. sold 328,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total value of $2,726,813.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 681,072 shares in the company, valued at $5,646,086.88. This represents a 32.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,930,441 shares of company stock worth $21,099,751. 21.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Red Cat in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Red Cat in the 3rd quarter valued at $308,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Red Cat during the third quarter worth $233,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Red Cat during the third quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Red Cat by 44.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 221,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 68,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

About Red Cat

(Get Free Report)

Red Cat Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of various products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. The company operates through two segments: Enterprise and Consumer. It built infrastructure to manages drone fleets and fly, and provide services remotely, navigate confined industrial interior spaces and dangerous military environment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Red Cat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Cat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.