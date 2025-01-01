Renew (LON:RNWH) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Renew Holdings plc (LON:RNWH – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,061.21 ($13.28) and traded as low as GBX 863 ($10.80). Renew shares last traded at GBX 905.42 ($11.33), with a volume of 102,908 shares.
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Renew in a report on Friday, October 4th.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 12.67 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This is a positive change from Renew’s previous dividend of $6.33. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. Renew’s payout ratio is 2,903.23%.
