Renew (LON:RNWH) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Renew Holdings plc (LON:RNWH – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,061.21 ($13.28) and traded as low as GBX 863 ($10.80). Renew shares last traded at GBX 905.42 ($11.33), with a volume of 102,908 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Renew in a report on Friday, October 4th.

Renew Stock Performance

Renew Increases Dividend

The stock has a market cap of £716.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,460.35 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,025.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,061.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.41.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 12.67 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This is a positive change from Renew’s previous dividend of $6.33. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. Renew’s payout ratio is 2,903.23%.

About Renew

