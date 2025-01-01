Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.29.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Replimune Group from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Replimune Group from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.

In other Replimune Group news, CEO Sushil Patel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total value of $124,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,509,013.88. The trade was a 4.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Konstantinos Xynos sold 7,246 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $78,111.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,885 shares in the company, valued at $1,184,560.30. This trade represents a 6.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Replimune Group in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Replimune Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Replimune Group by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 13,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Replimune Group during the third quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 82.1% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 5,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:REPL opened at $12.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $828.53 million, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 10.11, a quick ratio of 10.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Replimune Group has a 1-year low of $4.92 and a 1-year high of $17.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.41 and its 200-day moving average is $10.96.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.07. Sell-side analysts predict that Replimune Group will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

