Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $64.57 and last traded at $64.71, with a volume of 52279 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.27.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on QSR

Restaurant Brands International Stock Up 0.4 %

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.15%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jill Granat sold 10,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total value of $747,261.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 388,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,372,521.19. The trade was a 2.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 79.4% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 123.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 17.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

About Restaurant Brands International

(Get Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.