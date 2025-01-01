Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.39.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RVNC. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $6.60 price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $6.66 to $3.10 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 373,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 68,451 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 10,638 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 14,191 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC boosted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 5,996 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RVNC opened at $3.04 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.50. Revance Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $9.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.81.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $59.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.73 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead drug candidate is DAXXIFY (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia; has completed phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

