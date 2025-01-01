Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.39.
A number of research firms have issued reports on RVNC. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $6.60 price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $6.66 to $3.10 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.
Shares of RVNC opened at $3.04 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.50. Revance Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $9.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.81.
Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $59.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.73 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead drug candidate is DAXXIFY (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia; has completed phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.
