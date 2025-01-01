Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,289,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,311 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Revance Therapeutics were worth $11,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,315,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Revance Therapeutics by 6.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,433,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,632,000 after acquiring an additional 150,323 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 265,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 27,420 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 28.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 214,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 47,768 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RVNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.60 price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $6.66 to $3.10 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.39.

RVNC stock opened at $3.04 on Wednesday. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $9.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.50. The firm has a market cap of $317.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.81.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $59.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.73 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead drug candidate is DAXXIFY (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia; has completed phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

