REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:AIPI) Short Interest Down 5.6% in December

REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:AIPI – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,700 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the November 30th total of 104,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AIPI opened at $49.00 on Wednesday. REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $43.52 and a 52 week high of $56.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.96.

REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $1.4863 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

