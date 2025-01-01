Rezolve AI (NASDAQ:RZLV) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Rezolve AI Limited (NASDAQ:RZLV – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 9,394,168 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 105% from the previous session’s volume of 4,585,147 shares.The stock last traded at $4.26 and had previously closed at $4.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RZLV shares. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Rezolve AI in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Rezolve AI in a report on Friday, December 20th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Rezolve AI to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Rezolve AI in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Rezolve AI in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Get Rezolve AI alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Rezolve AI

Rezolve AI Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rezolve AI

The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.32.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rezolve AI stock. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Rezolve AI Limited (NASDAQ:RZLV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 131,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of Rezolve AI as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

About Rezolve AI

(Get Free Report)

Rezolve Limited develops and offers a retail and engagement technology solution that acts as an instant transaction tool for mobile devices. Its tool allows users to discover and purchase goods and services, provide personal details in response to advertising, pay a bill, make a charitable donation, and more through a mobile device.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rezolve AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rezolve AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.