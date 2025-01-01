Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) Stock Price Down 8.9% – What’s Next?

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) traded down 8.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.40 and last traded at $15.56. 71,504,559 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 225% from the average session volume of 21,993,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.08.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Rigetti Computing from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.16 and a beta of 2.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.27.

In related news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners X. L. sold 1,286,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.52, for a total transaction of $1,954,893.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,582,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,764,971.36. This represents a 6.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael S. Clifton sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $628,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,063,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,351,235.92. This represents a 10.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,955,125 shares of company stock valued at $5,489,354 over the last three months. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Rigetti Computing by 20.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,621,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 617,506 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rigetti Computing by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,553,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 407,389 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Rigetti Computing by 3,788.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 410,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 400,143 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Rigetti Computing by 12.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,715,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 309,831 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Rigetti Computing during the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

