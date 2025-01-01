Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Trading Down 4% – Here’s What Happened

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.02 and last traded at $13.10. 6,721,732 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 39,591,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.65.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Friday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Baird R W lowered Rivian Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.74.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The stock has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.89.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $991,434.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 863,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,983,450.68. The trade was a 7.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $32,196.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 378,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,796,334.94. The trade was a 0.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 256,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,312,443 in the last ninety days. 2.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Rivian Automotive by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 50,357,579 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $565,012,000 after purchasing an additional 17,341,786 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,000,392 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $145,550,000 after acquiring an additional 223,860 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 153.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,430,500 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $72,877,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285,867 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 79.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,607,220 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $51,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035,831 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its position in Rivian Automotive by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,439,143 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $38,587,000 after acquiring an additional 518,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

