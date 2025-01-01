Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Stake Cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,987,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172,286 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $153,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 7.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 69,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 12,397 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 6,802 shares in the last quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 113.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 15,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 6.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:RKT opened at $11.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 15.47 and a current ratio of 15.47. The company has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a PE ratio of -70.38 and a beta of 2.38. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.78 and a 52 week high of $21.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Rocket Companies had a positive return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $647.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RKT shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Rocket Companies from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $11.50 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.92.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

