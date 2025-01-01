Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $29.91 and last traded at $29.98, with a volume of 81336 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RCI shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Rogers Communications in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Rogers Communications from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.75.

Rogers Communications Trading Up 0.9 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.69 and a 200 day moving average of $37.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 7.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Communications Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.3611 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 71.71%.

Institutional Trading of Rogers Communications

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 0.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,728,836 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $69,516,000 after purchasing an additional 15,609 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 25.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 10.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,633,981 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $66,176,000 after acquiring an additional 156,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the third quarter worth $2,559,000. Institutional investors own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

Further Reading

