Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.A) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.A – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$52.49 and traded as low as C$47.41. Rogers Communications shares last traded at C$47.41, with a volume of 301 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Rogers Communications from C$71.50 to C$69.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.
Read Our Latest Analysis on RCI.A
Rogers Communications Trading Up 0.0 %
Rogers Communications Company Profile
Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Rogers Communications
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- 3 Stocks Helping to Bring AI to Healthcare
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- 3 Stocks Ringing in The New Year With Large Buyback Announcements
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Why 2024 Was Great for Stocks—and Why 2025 Could Be Even Better
Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.