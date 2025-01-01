Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.A) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.A – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$52.49 and traded as low as C$47.41. Rogers Communications shares last traded at C$47.41, with a volume of 301 shares trading hands.

Separately, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Rogers Communications from C$71.50 to C$69.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$52.49 and its 200 day moving average price is C$54.65. The company has a market cap of C$5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 436.50.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

