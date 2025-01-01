Roper Technologies, Inc. (ROP) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 3rd

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 6th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.825 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, January 17th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75.

Roper Technologies has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0% annually over the last three years. Roper Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 16.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Roper Technologies to earn $19.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.5%.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 0.0 %

ROP stock opened at $519.85 on Wednesday. Roper Technologies has a 12 month low of $508.22 and a 12 month high of $580.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $55.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $548.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $550.19.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies will post 18.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,125,250. This trade represents a 2.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $630.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $635.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $666.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $665.00 price target (up from $660.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $569.00 target price (down from $625.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $615.20.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

