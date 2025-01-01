Royal Gold, Inc. (RGLD) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 3rd

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 19th,RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, January 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Royal Gold has raised its dividend by an average of 10.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 24 consecutive years. Royal Gold has a payout ratio of 27.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Royal Gold to earn $6.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.3%.

Royal Gold Price Performance

Royal Gold stock opened at $131.85 on Wednesday. Royal Gold has a fifty-two week low of $100.55 and a fifty-two week high of $155.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:RGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.13. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 42.93%. The firm had revenue of $193.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Royal Gold will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RGLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Royal Gold from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.43.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William M. Hayes sold 1,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.05, for a total value of $291,747.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,859.40. This represents a 17.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Breeze sold 549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $82,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,443,950. This represents a 3.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

Further Reading

