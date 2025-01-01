Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM) Stock Price Down 9.7% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) dropped 9.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.57 and last traded at $13.76. Approximately 2,469,440 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 3,835,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Rumble in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

Rumble Stock Down 6.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.65 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.74 and a 200-day moving average of $6.47.

Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $25.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.25 million. Rumble had a negative net margin of 152.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.75%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Rumble Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert Arsov sold 29,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $206,917.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,487,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,162,708.10. This trade represents a 0.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 142,488 shares of company stock valued at $842,417. 72.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rumble

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rumble by 5.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 478,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 24,879 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rumble during the 3rd quarter worth about $185,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rumble by 995.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 20,343 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Rumble in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Rumble during the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 26.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rumble

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a free-to-use video sharing and livestreaming platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators.

