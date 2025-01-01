Saga (LON:SAGA) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Saga plc (LON:SAGA – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 117.05 ($1.46) and traded as high as GBX 125.45 ($1.57). Saga shares last traded at GBX 120.60 ($1.51), with a volume of 37,294 shares.

Saga Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 117.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 113.29. The company has a market capitalization of £171.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 621.39, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.01.

About Saga

Saga exists to deliver exceptional experiences for our customers every day, whilst being a driver of positive change in our markets and communities.

