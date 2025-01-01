Sanctuary Advisors LLC Invests $31,000 in Better Choice Company Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTR)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Better Choice Company Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Better Choice Trading Up 4.0 %

NASDAQ:BTTR opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. Better Choice Company Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $16.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, ThinkEquity assumed coverage on Better Choice in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Better Choice Profile

Better Choice Company Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. Its products portfolio includes naturally formulated kibble and canned dog and cat foods, freeze-dried raw dog foods and treats, vegan dog foods and treats, oral care products and supplements, as well as toppers, dental products, and chews.

