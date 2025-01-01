Sanctuary Advisors LLC Sells 6,627 Shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC decreased its position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Free Report) by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,139 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,627 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 6.0% in the third quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,897 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,176 shares in the last quarter. Sykon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000.

NYSE:NCZ opened at $3.13 on Wednesday. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $3.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.06.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 46.01%.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

