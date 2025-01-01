Saputo (TSE:SAP) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$24.47 and last traded at C$24.50, with a volume of 105374 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$24.87.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SAP. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Saputo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Saputo from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Desjardins set a C$34.00 price target on Saputo in a research report on Monday, November 11th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Saputo from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$36.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$34.19.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$26.23 and a 200-day moving average price of C$28.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.67, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.63%.

In related news, Senior Officer Leanne Cutts acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$26.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$105,000.00. Corporate insiders own 40.45% of the company’s stock.

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

