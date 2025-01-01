Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.86.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SVRA shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Savara in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Savara in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Savara from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Savara in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

In other Savara news, CEO Matthew Pauls sold 54,702 shares of Savara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $181,063.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,536,379 shares in the company, valued at $5,085,414.49. The trade was a 3.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph S. Mccracken bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.95 per share, with a total value of $59,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 210,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,969.15. This represents a 10.48 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 5.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Savara by 22.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,624,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,566,000 after buying an additional 1,608,522 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Savara by 103.9% in the 2nd quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 8,157,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,874,000 after acquiring an additional 4,157,385 shares in the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP lifted its holdings in Savara by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 8,090,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,000 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Savara by 17.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,732,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,296 shares during the period. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Savara by 198.2% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 5,180,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,879,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Savara stock opened at $3.07 on Wednesday. Savara has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $5.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.87 million, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 17.70, a current ratio of 17.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.41 and its 200-day moving average is $3.94.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Equities analysts anticipate that Savara will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

