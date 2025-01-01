Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$25.50.

SIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank set a C$25.00 target price on shares of Savaria and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Cormark cut Savaria from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Savaria from C$25.00 to C$27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Savaria from C$22.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on Savaria from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd.

Shares of SIS opened at C$19.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$21.53 and its 200 day moving average is C$20.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.94. Savaria has a fifty-two week low of C$14.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.92.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.08%.

In related news, Senior Officer Jean-Philippe De Montigny purchased 19,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$22.96 per share, with a total value of C$448,753.20. Insiders own 17.45% of the company’s stock.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Accessibility and Patient Care. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs a portfolio of accessibility products, including commercial and home elevators, stairlifts, platform lifts, and wheelchair lowered-floor accessible conversions for selected brands of minivans, personal, residential, or commercial applications.

