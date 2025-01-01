Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 167,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,922 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $8,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $24.06 on Wednesday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $24.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.24.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.