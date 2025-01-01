Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Holdings Decreased by Destination Wealth Management

Destination Wealth Management lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,057,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,114 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 1.6% of Destination Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $50,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 321.1% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

SCHZ opened at $22.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.00 and its 200-day moving average is $23.23. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.26 and a one year high of $24.15.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

